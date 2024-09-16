Bengal govt's 'fifth and final invite' to doctors to meet Mamata Banerjee

Kolkata: The West Bengal government on Monday invited agitating junior doctors for the 'fifth and final time' to Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's residence here at 5 pm to hold a meeting to resolve the RG Kar impasse.
In a mail, Chief Secretary Manoj Pant said representatives of the junior doctors have been invited to the meeting.
Meanwhile, agitating junior doctors continued their sit-in outside Swasthya Bhawan, the headquarters of the health department, for the eight day and cease work for the 36th day.
Sharing the latter from Pant, BJP co-in-charge of West Bengal Amit Malviya termed the language of the invite as intimidation.
Sharing the latter from Pant, BJP co-in-charge of West Bengal Amit Malviya termed the language of the invite as intimidation.

West Bengal Chief Secretary's hurried letter to the protesting Junior Doctors' is desperation, laced with overtones of intimidation. This attempt to reach out, just before the Supreme Court is to hear the matter, is yet another attempt to present a benign face before the Court.…