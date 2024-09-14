RG Kar impasse: Bengal govt invites junior doctors for meeting at Mamata's residence

Kolkata, Sep 14 (PTI) The West Bengal government invited agitating junior doctors to Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's residence at 6 pm on Saturday to hold a meeting to resolve the RG Kar impasse.

In a mail, Chief Secretary Manoj Pant emphasised that 15 representatives of the junior doctors were invited to the meeting.

The development took place hours after the chief minister paid a surprise visit to them at their site of the demonstration outside 'Swasthya Bhavan', the health department headquarters. PTI SCH PNT NN