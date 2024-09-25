RG Kar incident: BJP stages sit-in, demands CM Mamata's resignation

Kolkata, Sep 25 (PTI) The West Bengal unit of the BJP on Wednesday staged a sit-in in Hazra area of south Kolkata in close proximity of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's residence, demanding her resignation over the rape-murder incident in RG Kar Hospital.

Leader of Opposition in the assembly, Suvendu Adhikari, criticised the state government over the incident while BJP activists displayed placards calling for justice for the young doctor, who was allegedly raped and murdered at the state-run hospital last month.

"We demand the immediate resignation of the chief minister for her failure to ensure the safety of women at the workplace and for attempting to cover up the incident," Adhikari said, while addressing the BJP workers at the sit-in venue.

He alleged that crucial evidence in the rape-murder case was destroyed in an alleged attempt to protect the culprits.

"The state government did not take concrete steps to ensure a swift investigation," he claimed.

The body of the woman post-graduate trainee was found inside a seminar hall of RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata on the morning of August 9.

Junior doctors last week partially resumed their duties at various government-run hospitals in West Bengal after a hiatus of 42 days.

They had been on a 'cease work' protest against the rape and murder of the on-duty woman medic. Their stir had begun on August 9.

The CBI, which is investigating the case, has arrested several individuals, including the former principal of the hospital, Sandip Ghosh, in connection with its probe. PTI PNT ACD