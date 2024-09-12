RG Kar incident: BJP youth activists stage protest, demand removal of senior Kolkata Police officer

Kolkata, Sep 12 (PTI) The BJP Yuva Morcha on Thursday staged a protest outside the office of the deputy commissioner of Kolkata Police (central division), demanding her removal for alleged laxity in the R G Kar rape and murder case.

Hundreds of BJP youth activists led by party leader Tapas Roy marched towards the office of DC Central Indira Mukherjee and demanded her removal, along with the resignation of Kolkata Police Commissioner Vineet Goyal.

Police had put up barricades outside Mukherjee's office on S N Banerjee road and tried to stop the crowd.

In protest, the BJP workers climbed atop the barricades and shouted slogans against police.

"Police have turned into cadres of Trinamool Congress. Mukherjee and Kolkata Police Commissioner are both responsible for hushing up the case. They should immediately resign," Roy said. PTI PNT MNB