RG Kar issue: Junior doctors' fast-unto-death enters 14th day

Kolkata, Oct 18 (PTI) The fast-unto-death by agitating junior doctors in West Bengal entered its 14th day on Friday over demands for justice for the deceased post-graduate trainee of RG Kar Medical College and Hospital and workplace security.

So far, six fasting junior doctors have been hospitalised after deterioration in their health condition, a protesting doctor said.

Currently, eight medics are on an indefinite fast at the protest site in Esplanade, located in the heart of Kolkata, he added.

The protesting doctors are demanding justice for the deceased woman medic and immediate removal of state Health secretary NS Nigam.

The protesting doctors said the government has not taken any concrete steps to address their 10-point charter.

In addition to justice for the medic who was raped and murdered, their other demands include the establishment of a centralised referral system for all hospitals and medical colleges in the state, the implementation of a bed vacancy monitoring system, and formation of task forces to ensure essential provisions such as CCTV, on-call rooms, and washrooms at their workplaces.

They are also demanding increased police protection in hospitals, recruitment of permanent women police personnel, and swift filling of vacant positions for doctors, nurses, and other healthcare workers.

The junior doctors went on a 'cease-work' following the alleged rape-murder of a fellow medic at RG Kar hospital on August 9. They ended their stir after 42 days on September 21 following assurances from the state government to look into their demands. PTI BSM RG