RG Kar issue: Junior medics bring out rally to Raj Bhavan

Kolkata, Oct 14 (PTI) Demanding a quick and transparent probe into the alleged rape and murder of a medic at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata, agitating junior doctors on Monday took out a rally in the city.

The procession, which started from Dorina Crossing near Dharmatala where the junior doctors had set up a stage where a group of medics were observing fast since October 5, was joined by several people from different walks of the society.

"We cannot accept what the CBI has stated in its charge sheet: only one person was behind the crime. We demand a quick and transparent investigation of the rape and murder of our sister at RG Kar Hospital.

“We are not going to the Raj Bhavan to meet the Governor and seek his intervention. But we will be giving out our message to him," Debasish Halder, one of the junior doctors, said.

He said that the junior doctors are likely to submit a memorandum to the Governor's Office. PTI SCH NN