RG Kar issue: Protesting junior doctors hold meeting to take call on ongoing 'cease work'

Kolkata, Sep 17 (PTI) Agitating junior doctors in West Bengal held a meeting on Tuesday evening to decide on their ongoing ‘cease work’ and protests demanding justice for the woman medic, who was raped and murdered at RG Kar hospital last month.

The governing body meeting of the medics, which started around 6.30 pm, is still underway, one of the protesting doctors said.

"We are holding this meeting to decide on whether to continue with our 'cease work', as some of our demands have been fulfilled by the state government," he told PTI.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had on Monday night announced the removal of the Kolkata police commissioner, the director of health services and the director of medical education, giving in to the demands of the protesting junior doctors.

The announcement by the CM came after an extensive meeting with the agitating doctors to end the more than a month-long impasse over the rape-murder of the medic on August 9. PTI SCH RBT