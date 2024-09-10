RG Kar: Junior doctors defy SC directive to join duty, continue with ‘cease work’

Kolkata, Sep 10 (PTI) Agitating junior doctors defied the Supreme Court's directive to join duties by 5 PM on Tuesday, saying they would continue with their ‘cease work’ till their demands were fulfilled and the rape and murder victim of the RG Kar Hospital was given justice.

The top court on Monday directed the protesting resident doctors to resume work by 5 PM on Tuesday and said no adverse action shall be taken against them on resumption of work.

The court passed the direction after the West Bengal government assured it that no action, including punitive transfers, shall be taken against the protesting doctors on resumption of work.

"We will continue with the cease work as our demands are not fulfilled. We had asked the state government to remove the Kolkata Police Commissioner, health secretary, director of health services and the director of medical education by 5 PM. We are open to discussion," one of the agitating doctors told PTI.

The junior doctors began their 'cease work' on August 9, hours after the body of the woman post-graduate trainee was found in the seminar room of the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital.