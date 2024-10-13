RG Kar: Junior doctors’ hunger strike enters 9th day

Kolkata:The hunger strike by junior doctors of West Bengal to press for their demands following the RG Kar hospital incident entered the ninth day on Sunday, even as their health parameters continue to decline.

Three of the junior doctors who were observing ‘fast unto death’ in Kolkata and Siliguri have so far been hospitalised after their condition deteriorated.

"Their conditions are worsening but the state administration remains unmoved,” a leader of the agitating Junior Doctors Forum said.

The agitators have been demanding justice for the RG Kar hospital victim, immediate removal of Health Secretary N S Nigam, workplace security and other measures.

The doctors have urged people to observe "Arandhan" (no cooking) on Sunday to show solidarity and support for their cause.

A large number of people visited the venue of the hunger strike during the past few days when the Durga Puja festivities were on.

The hunger strike followed nearly 50 days of ‘cease work’ in two phases. Their agitation began after an on-duty postgraduate trainee was allegedly raped and murdered inside state-run RG Kar Medical College and Hospital on August 9.

While one person was arrested by the Kolkata Police the next day, the CBI is now investigating the case on a Calcutta High Court order.