RG Kar: Junior medics, victim's parents take out rally in Kolkata demanding justice

Kolkata, Dec 6 (PTI) Junior doctors, healthcare workers and members of the public took part in a protest march here on Friday demanding accountability and comprehensive reform of West Bengal’s healthcare system.

The rally, organised by the West Bengal Junior Doctors Federation (WBJDF), began at the West Bengal Medical Council and made its way to Swasthya Bhavan in Salt Lake. The march also saw the participation of the parents of a doctor who was raped-murdered at RG Kar hospital in August.

Speaking to reporters, the father of the victim said, "119 days have passed since my daughter’s death, but we are yet to get justice. We believe that we must remain on the streets; without movement, we may not get justice." The junior doctors also expressed frustration with the CBI's handling of the probe, vowing to continue their protest until justice is served.

The CBI is investigating both the rape-murder case and the financial irregularities that emerged following the incident. PTI SCH MNB