RG Kar rape case: Protesters demonstrate outside CBI office

Kolkata, Aug 1 (PTI) Representatives of the 'Abhaya Mancha', a doctors' forum formed after the RG Kar hospital rape and murder case last year, on Friday took out a rally in front of the CBI's office at the CGO Complex in Salt Lake near here.

The protesters, holding broomsticks, alleged that the "delay" in the CBI's probe into the case was because they were working in cahoots with the state government.

"The CBI is working on an understanding with the state government. Even after so many months since the crime took place in the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, they are yet to come out with any conclusion of the matter," claimed Abhaya Mancha's joint convenor Tamonas Chaudhuri.

An on-duty post-graduate trainee was raped and murdered inside the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital here on August 9 last year, triggering outrage across the country.

The Kolkata Police arrested one person, and the CBI, which took over the investigation on a Calcutta High Court order, also made him the sole accused in the case. The trial court on January 20 sentenced the accused Sanjay Roy to life imprisonment till death. The central agency is continuing its investigation into the alleged conspiracy angle of the case.

Incidentally, two programmes related to the crime are scheduled to take place in Kolkata on August 9 to mark one year since the incident.

On that day, a procession is scheduled to march to Kalighat, where Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee resides.

'Abhaya Mancha' members would observe 'Raksha Bandhan' on August 9, and on August 14, the forum has called for a 'Reclaim the Night' march across Kolkata and the adjoining suburban areas from 9 pm to midnight. PTI SCH NN