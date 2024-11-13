RG Kar rape-murder case: Two more witnesses testify before court

Kolkata, Nov 13 (PTI) Two junior doctors were examined in a special court in the R G Kar hospital rape and murder case of a medic on Wednesday, taking the total number of witnesses deposing in the case to six.

Prime accused Sanjay Roy was produced before the court of additional district and sessions judge Anirban Das at Sealdah Court for three consecutive days.

The court proceedings were being held in-camera daily since Monday.

Two junior doctors of R G Kar Medical College and Hospital deposed before the judge on Wednesday as the proceedings began at 2 pm.

Roy was brought to the court under heavy police arrangements. Two identical prison vans with grill wire mesh fitted on windows were there to transport him.

The on-duty postgraduate trainee doctor's body was found in the seminar room of the state-run hospital on August 9 morning, sparking outrage across the country. Roy, a civic volunteer, was arrested by the Kolkata Police the next day.

The Calcutta High Court later ordered a CBI investigation into the rape-murder case. PTI SUS NN