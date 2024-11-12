RG Kar rape-murder case: Two witnesses examined before trial court

Kolkata, Nov 12 (PTI) Two witnesses were examined on Tuesday before the trial court here in the rape and murder case of a doctor of RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, sources said.

The in-camera trial, which began on Monday, is being held on a day-to-day basis.

The examination of the two witnesses takes the total number of witnesses examined in the case to four, the sources said.

Accused Sanjay Roy was produced before the court of additional district and sessions judge Anirban Das under heavy police bandobast.

Sources said that two more witnesses will be examined before the court on Wednesday.

The on-duty postgraduate trainee doctor's body was found in the seminar room of the state-run hospital on August 9.

The Calcutta High Court ordered a CBI investigation into the rape-murder case. PTI AMR NN