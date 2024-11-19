RG Kar rape-murder: Two more witnesses examined before trial court

Kolkata, Nov 19 (PTI) Two more witnesses were examined on Tuesday before the trial court here in connection with the rape and murder of the RG Kar hospital medic, sources said.

A total of 14 witnesses have so far been examined in the in-camera trial of the case, they said.

Meanwhile, accused Sanjay Roy was produced for the sixth day on Tuesday before the court of additional district and sessions judge Anirban Das at Sealdah here, where the trial commenced on November 12.

The body of the on-duty doctor was found in the seminar room of the state-run RG Kar Medical College and Hospital here on August 9. The incident led to nationwide outrage and prolonged protests by junior doctors, demanding justice for the victim.

The Calcutta High Court had earlier ordered a CBI investigation into the case. PTI AMR RBT