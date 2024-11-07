'RG Kar should serve as lesson': TMC's Abhishek calls for 'course correction' in Bengal govt depts

Kolkata, Nov 7 (PTI) Senior TMC leader Abhishek Banerjee on Thursday called for "course correction" in various departments of the West Bengal government in the aftermath of the rape and murder of the doctor at the RG Medical College and Hospital.

Interacting with a small group of journalists at his residence in Kalighat, Banerjee claimed that the BJP tried to politicise the incident but failed to garner public support.

"RG Kar should serve as a lesson. It's not just the Health Department that needs rectification, this should impel course correction across various government departments," he said.

The national general secretary of the TMC, who is the also nephew of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, said incidents like this reveal systemic gaps in governance.

"A lot of people and departments collectively work under a government. It is not always possible to monitor the activities of every individual. That is why course correction is a continuous process to weed out such (rotten) elements," he said.

The death of the on-duty doctor at the state-run hospital in August and the allegations of attempt to cover up led to massive outrage across the state. While junior medics organised a series of protest programmes that included cease-work, hunger strike, conventions and rallies, common people overwhelmingly hit the streets in support of them, seeking justice for the deceased doctor.

Banerjee also condemned the acts of vandalism at the hospital on the night of August 14 as "hooliganism that exceeded all acceptable limits".

Claiming that the BJP tried to politicise the incident, he said, "They were seeking the chief minister's resignation. But the common people did not ask for it... Those who think they can fool the masses are wrong." PTI PNT SOM