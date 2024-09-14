RG Kar: Standoff continues, Mamata appeals to docs to join meeting

Kolkata, Sep 14 (PTI) West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Saturday evening appealed to the agitating doctors, who had arrived at her residence for talks, to join the meeting, amid their demand for live-streaming of the discussions.

The scheduled meeting between Banerjee and the agitating junior doctors who are protesting over the RG Kar incident, is yet to start.

“I would request you all to come inside and attend the meeting. As the matter is before the court, we cannot allow live streaming. I will video-record the meeting and will provide you with a copy only after permission from the Supreme Court,” she said, while appealing to students to come inside and not to get drenched in rain.

"Today, you said that you want a meeting, so I have been waiting. Why are you people insulting me like this? Please don't insult me like this. Earlier on the three occasions, I have been waiting but you people didn't come," she said.