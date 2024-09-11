RG Kar standoff: Junior doctors' sit-in outside Swasthya Bhavan shows no signs of abating

Kolkata, Sep 11 (PTI) The stretch in front of Swasthya Bhavan, West Bengal health department headquarters, transformed into a sea of humanity as thousands of junior doctors from across West Bengal continued their dramatic sit-in protest, ongoing for over 28 hours since September 10, turning the area into a vibrant, noisy hub of dissent.

The protest was triggered by a tragic incident on August 9, when a woman doctor was allegedly raped-murdered at R G Kar Medical College and Hospital, igniting a fierce demand for justice and systemic reforms.

Junior doctors from R G Kar hospital and other institutions across the state have rallied together, determined to press for their demands with unwavering resolve.

The protesters, a diverse crowd including at least 50 per cent women, chanted slogans like "Janogan dichhe dak, rape culture nipat jak" (People's voices are rising, down with rape culture), "Doctor der sangram cholchhe cholbe" (Doctors' struggle will continue), and "Didir bichar pachhina Utsav e aar phirchhi na" (We will not return until justice is served).

Their chants reverberated through the area, punctuated by drumbeats and guitar strumming, creating an electrifying atmosphere.

The scene was a tapestry of communal solidarity, with diverse groups coming together in unified support of the protest.

The road from Techno India crossing to Swasthya Bhavan gate was lined with makeshift tents and canopies, sheltering the protesters from the sweltering sun.

Nearby vendors, many of whom were familiar faces to the medical community, contributed to the cause by distributing snacks and water, a gesture that highlighted the widespread support for the doctors' cause.

Sumana Das, a post-graduate trainee doctor from the institute, described the situation as both unexpected and overwhelming. "We did not anticipate such a massive turnout when we started this movement," she said.

"The support from fellow students, our professors, and even local vendors has been heartening. It shows that this is not just our fight; it's a fight for everyone who believes in justice," she said.

The protesters' demands are clear and uncompromising. They are calling for the arrest of all those involved in the alleged crime, the resignation of police commissioner and state health secretary, and disciplinary action against the former principal, Sandip Ghosh.

The doctors have vowed to continue their protest until these demands are met.

Tanima Banerjee, a junior doctor among the demonstrators, emphasised the significance of their demands.

"We will not return to our classes until we see concrete actions taken against those responsible and accountable for the systemic failures that allowed this incident to occur," Banerjee declared.

The West Bengal government has invited the junior doctors to a meeting to resolve the standoff. However, the medics have insisted that the discussion occurs in the presence of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and be broadcast live to ensure transparency and accountability.

The government's invitation reflects the growing urgency to address the crisis.

The healthcare sector in West Bengal has been on edge for over a month, with the junior doctors' cease work significantly impacting medical services across the state.

Hospitals have struggled to maintain normal operations, and the protest has drawn attention to issues of safety and justice within the healthcare system.

The protest has also garnered widespread media attention and sparked public debate about the handling of sexual violence and the responsibilities of authorities.

As the sit-in continues, the atmosphere remains charged with a blend of determination and frustration.

The doctors' resolve to bring about change underscores a broader demand for justice and systemic reform in the wake of a deeply troubling incident.

As the sun set over Kolkata, the sea of humanity showed no signs of dwindling.

As the sun set over Kolkata, the sea of humanity showed no signs of dwindling.

The chant of "We shall overcome" echoed through the streets, a powerful testament to the enduring spirit of the protestors and their commitment to achieving justice for their fallen colleague.