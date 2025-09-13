RG Kar student dies mysteriously in Malda hospital, family blames boyfriend

Kolkata: A final-year student of R G Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata died under mysterious circumstances in a hospital in Malda on Saturday, police said.

The family of the deceased accused her boyfriend, who is a junior doctor at the Malda Medical College and Hospital, of being responsible for the death.

A senior police officer said Anindita Soren (24), a final-year medical student of R G Kar, died at Malda Medical College and Hospital. Her family lodged a complaint against her boyfriend, Ujjwal Soren, alleging that he poisoned her and then admitted her to the hospital in critical condition.

"The real circumstances behind the death will be known only after the autopsy report of the young woman," the officer said.

Anindita, a resident of Balurghat in Dakshin Dinajpur, had an affair with Ujjwal, whom she met on social media and at different medical events, and their acquaintance developed into a romantic relationship.

Her mother, Alpana Tudu, alleged on Saturday that since her daughter was insisting on marriage, it led to regular quarrels between the two, as Ujjwal, a resident of Purulia, was not ready to enter into a marital relationship with Anindita.

"Yesterday we got a phone call from him that our daughter had fallen seriously ill and was taken to Malda hospital. Today we were informed that she died. We know she was asking him to marry her. Our daughter had visited our Balurghat residence last Sunday and left for Kolkata the next day. How come she landed up in Malda subsequently and fell ill? We want police to interrogate him," Tudu said.

The officer said police were looking for Ujjwal to hear his version, while the autopsy report of the deceased woman will shed light on the cause of death.

The rape and murder of a female medic at R G Kar Hospital during night duty hours last year had triggered an outrage and furore all over the country.