RG Kar verdict: Bengal Guv calls for stronger measures for women's safety

Kolkata, Jan 20 (PTI) In the backdrop of a Kolkata court pronouncing life imprisonment till death for the prime accused in the RG Kar hospital rape-murder case, West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose on Monday said that judicial punishment is important, but it would not be able to address broader societal issues contributing to increasing incidents of violence against women.

Advertisment

Bose also asked the government to launch a drive to create awareness in society about women’s security and alert the law enforcement machinery to take timely and decisive action against atrocities on women.

“Punishment, no matter how severe, does not end the problems. The rising incidences of rapes, assaults, and murders are alarming and reflect a deeper societal malaise,” Bose said in a statement.

“It is imperative that the government implements a robust and proactive policy to combat these atrocities and ensure the safety of women, especially in sensitive environments such as medical institutions,” Bose added.

Advertisment

He also called for immediate action to enhance the security of women, particularly in workplaces, and underscored the necessity of creating widespread societal awareness regarding women's rights and safety.

A Kolkata court sentenced Sanjay Roy, a former civic volunteer associated with the Kolkata Police, to imprisonment till death on Monday after he was convicted of the rape and murder of the on-duty doctor at the state-run RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in August last year.

The court also directed the state to pay compensation of Rs 17 lakh to the family of the deceased doctor.

Advertisment

Bose has convened a meeting with all stakeholders to address the issue and will bring the recommendations to the notice of the government for immediate appropriate action, the statement said.

"Raj Bhavan’s real-time monitoring cell will do concurrent monitoring of the petitions about atrocities on women received in the peace room and take appropriate action. The Abhaya Plus programme to provide self-defence training will be stepped up," it added.

The 'peace room' is a mechanism set up in Raj Bhavan in June 2023 to respond to the grievances of the public. PTI SCH NN