RG Kar verdict: BJP seeks larger conspiracy probe, TMC demands death penalty

Kolkata, Jan 18 (PTI) A Kolkata court's conviction of Sanjay Roy for the rape-murder of an on-duty doctor at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital evoked strong and diverse political reactions across party lines in West Bengal.

The Sealdah court on Saturday convicted prime accused Roy, a civic volunteer, of raping and murdering an on-duty doctor of the state-run hospital, 162 days after the crime that sparked nationwide outrage and led to prolonged protests.

Additional district and sessions judge Anirban Das said the court will announce the quantum of punishment on Monday.

While the BJP welcomed the verdict, it called for further investigation into allegations of a larger conspiracy surrounding the crime.

The ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) demanded death penalty for Roy, emphasising the need for a strong deterrent against such crimes.

Opposition parties, including the Congress and the CPI(M), criticised the handling of the case, alleging evidence tampering and protection of influential individuals.

Senior BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari described the verdict as a step toward justice but urged authorities to investigate the conspiracy allegations raised by the victim's family and junior doctors at the hospital.

"We welcome the judgment. But we would have been happier if the former principal of RG Kar Hospital, Sandip Ghosh, and former Kolkata Police Commissioner Vineet Goyal were also punished today. It must be seen whether anyone else was also involved in the crime or not," Adhikari said.

BJP state president and Union Minister Sukanta Majumdar echoed similar concerns.

"The court has convicted him (Roy), but the people of West Bengal believe that more than one person are involved in the incident. Evidence was tampered with during the five days when the Kolkata Police investigated the case," Majumdar said, calling for strict punishment and emphasising the deteriorating law and order situation in the state.

The trial court found Roy guilty under Sections 64 (rape), 66 (punishment for causing death), and 103(1) (murder) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

Section 103(1) provides for a possible punishment of death or life imprisonment.

The TMC welcomed the conviction but strongly advocated for the harshest punishment to be meted out to Roy.

Senior party MP Sougata Roy called for the death penalty, asserting that such a step would serve as a deterrent.

"This will not only serve as a warning to others who think they can get away with lawlessness but also restore people's faith in the system," he said.

Party state general secretary Kunal Ghosh criticised the opposition for politicising the incident.

"We condemned the crime from the very beginning. The CM herself demanded the death penalty for the culprit. Despite baseless allegations, Kolkata Police arrested the perpetrator within 24 hours," Ghosh said, adding that similar cases in the state had resulted in capital punishment for the accused.

Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury expressed dissatisfaction with the conviction, alleging evidence tampering and the shielding of influential figures.

"I am unable to find any reason to be satisfied with this conviction. Big names were protected by the state government and police. Even if the accused is given capital punishment, justice will remain elusive," Chowdhury said.

The CPI (M) also criticised the investigation by the CBI and the initial probe by Kolkata Police.

CPI (M) state secretary Mohammed Salim commented, "Verdict is given; justice is not. People have fought for justice and will continue to fight for justice." The case, which involved the brutal rape and murder of a postgraduate trainee doctor on August 9, 2024, triggered nationwide outrage and protests.

Kolkata Police's initial investigation drew criticism for alleged lapses, leading the Calcutta High Court to transfer the case to the CBI.

The in-camera trial, which commenced on November 12, recorded the testimonies of 50 witnesses and concluded on January 9.

The judge observed that the CBI had successfully proven all charges against Roy, who maintained his innocence throughout and claimed he had been framed.

His statement will be recorded before sentencing on Monday. PTI PNT SCH PNT MNB