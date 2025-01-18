RG Kar verdict: Sanjay Roy pronounced guilty of rape-murder, sentencing on Monday

Kolkata: A Kolkata court on Saturday pronounced accused Sanjay Roy “guilty” of rape and murder of an on-duty doctor at the state-run RG Kar Medical College and Hospital.

The Sealdah court, where Roy’s trial was held, will declare his sentence on Monday, Anirban Das, the additional district and sessions judge, said.

The judgement was pronounced nearly two months after the in-camera trial commenced in November last year and 162 days after the heinous crime was committed on August 9, 2024.

Roy was found guilty under Sections 64 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita that governs rape, and Sections 66 and 103 (1) of the Act, which deals with punishments for death and murder.

Section 103 (1) of BNS entails a maximum punishment of death or life imprisonment.

At the time of the verdict, Roy claimed in court that he was framed. The judge, however, said he would have an opportunity to speak on Monday before the sentence is pronounced.

The medic’s parents thanked the judge for the guilty verdict and said the court honoured the trust they had reposed in it.