RG Kar victim's mother alleges police roughed her up without provocation, broke her bangles

Kolkata, Aug 9 (PTI) The mother of the RG Kar victim on Saturday alleged that she was roughed up by women police personnel while on her way to join a march to West Bengal state secretariat 'Nabanna', called to mark one year of the rape and murder of her daughter in a state-run hospital.

She claimed that in the scuffle, her 'shankha' (traditional conch shell bangle) was broken and she sustained a head injury.

"Why are they stopping us like this? All we want is to reach Nabanna and seek justice for my daughter," she said.

The rally participants demanded the resignation of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for "failing to protect women".

The RG Kar victim's father also alleged that the police tried to prevent the family from reaching Dorina Crossing to join the march, despite court permission for a peaceful rally.

Police baton-charged protesters at the Park Street crossing in central Kolkata as agitators tried to breach the barricades in their attempt to head towards the Vidyasagar Setu after ignoring police warnings not to move beyond the Rani Rashmoni Road assembly point.

Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari, along with BJP leader Agnimitra Paul and other party MLAs held a sit-in at the Park Street-J L Nehru Road crossing, while alleging that more than 100 protesters, including Adhikari and other BJP leaders, were injured in police action.

Adhikari also claimed that the parents of the RG Kar victim were injured during the lathi charge.

Tight security arrangements were made along the route, with protesters scuffling with the police at Santragachi in Howrah district. PTI BSM SMY ACD