RG Kar: Youth, student wings of Left parties take out rallies demanding justice for murdered medic

Kolkata, Sep 26 (PTI) The youth and student wings of Left parties in West Bengal on Thursday held rallies demanding justice for the doctor who was allegedly raped-murdered in R G Kar Medical College and Hospital.

Two rallies were taken out from Sealdah and Howrah stations, converging at Esplanade here.

CPI(M)'s youth wing DYFI and students' wing SFI and units of other Leftist parties took part in the rallies demanding justice for the murdered doctor.

The body of the doctor was found in the seminar hall of the government-run hospital in north Kolkata on August 9. PTI AMR MNB