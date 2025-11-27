RGCB selected as national hub for metagenomics project

Thiruvananthapuram, Nov 27 (PTI) Rajiv Gandhi Centre for Biotechnology (RGCB) here has been selected as one of the four national Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS) hubs for the Metagenomic Syndromic Surveillance Programme under the National ‘One Health Mission’ initiative, officials said on Thursday.

In a press release, RGCB said that the programme aims to address the long-standing challenge of undiagnosed acute febrile illness, encephalitis, diarrhoeal diseases, and respiratory infections.

It also integrates clinical syndromic screening with unbiased metagenomic sequencing, enabling the simultaneous detection of known, rare, and novel pathogens that traditional diagnostic pathways often miss, RGCB said.

According to RGCB, the project will be carried out in collaboration with the Centre for Cellular and Molecular Biology (CCMB), the Tata Institute for Genetics and Society (TIGS), the Gujarat Biotechnology Research Centre (GBRC), ICMR–NIE Chennai, and the ICMR Headquarters.

RGCB Director (Additional Charge) Dr T R Santhosh Kumar said that as the designated NGS hub for acute febrile illness (AFI), RGCB will contribute through its advanced sequencing and data-analysis capabilities housed within the institute’s Bio Safety Level-3 (BSL-3) facility.

“Leveraging its expertise in viral genomics, host–pathogen interactions, and high-throughput sequencing, RGCB will analyse thousands of samples from the national surveillance sites to identify elusive etiological agents behind some of India’s most common yet unresolved clinical conditions,” he said.

This integrated approach will generate a real-time genomic picture of circulating pathogens and antimicrobial resistance patterns, helping national bodies detect emerging threats and respond more effectively, he added.

Dr Rajesh Chandramohanadas, senior scientist in the Division of Pathogen Biology and faculty-in-charge of the BSL-3 Lab, RGCB, will lead the project, the statement said.

“Through this nationwide consortium, the initiative will generate transformative insights into India’s infectious disease landscape, strengthen epidemic intelligence, and support the development of future indigenous diagnostic panels tailored to Indian pathogen diversity,” the press release said.

It marks a major step toward building a unified One Health surveillance framework that connects human, animal, and environmental health, enhancing India’s preparedness against future outbreaks and pandemics, RGCB added. PTI TBA TBA ADB