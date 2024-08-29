RGCB to lead Kerala towards implementation of BioE3 policy

Kochi, Aug 29 (PTI) As the new BioE3 policy seeks to place India at the forefront of the next industrial revolution, the scientific community on Thursday foresaw the prospect of massive investments for innovation that can help the bioeconomic sector achieve a growth of Rs 25 lakh crore by 2030.

The Rajiv Gandhi Centre for Biotechnology (RGCB) began groundwork on initiating Kerala’s shift from chemical-based industries into bio-manufacturing hubs that power the country’s economy while tackling the challenges of food, energy and climate.

Dr Chandrabhas Narayana, Director of the Thiruvananthapuram-based RGCB, hailed the proposed shift from chemical-based industries to bio-manufacturing hubs.

A release issued by the RGCB said the institution will organise a string of programmes across Kerala to create awareness about BioE3 among various stakeholders.

At a panel discussion today with participation from top officials of Department of Science and Technology (DST), the Thiruvananthapuram-based RGCB expressed pleasure in leading Kerala towards the implementation of the path-breaking BioE3 policy.

"Approved last weekend, the policy, which stands for biotechnology for economy, employment and environment, aims to use the power of bio-manufacturing for a cleaner and greener India," the release said.

Marking the start of a state-wide drive featuring workshops and discussions around BioE3, experts noted that the policy will prove to be a major stride in the country’s efforts to achieve carbon-neutrality.

Participants noted that the new policy will enable industries to meet the country’s growing demands for food and fuel while augmenting employment opportunities.

The experts also answered queries raised by startups on issues such as funding for bio-startups, collaboration with research institutes, various kinds of permissions and ways to take forward innovations to commercially-viable products.