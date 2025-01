Hyderabad, Jan 30 (PTI) The RGI airport here received a bomb threat call but it was found to be hoax, police said on Thursday.

A person called police dialing '100' on January 29 afternoon and gave a bomb threat. Appropriate measures were taken at the airport. An alert is already in force at the airport in view of Republic Day.

The caller, a resident of Kamareddy district of Telangana, was mentally unsound, police added. PTI SJR SJR ADB