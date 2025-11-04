RGP claims migrant 'appeasement' hindering Opposition alliance in Goa

Panaji, Nov 4 (PTI) The Revolutionary Goans Party (RGP) on Tuesday said it may not go ahead with the Opposition alliance for the 2027 Goa elections, if parties like the Congress and GFP continue "pleasing migrants" in the coastal state.

RGP chief Manoj Parab's comments came just a fortnight after he, Congress and Goa Forward Party (GFP) leaders came together on the eve of Diwali and hinted that they could ally for the state assembly polls due in 2027 to take on the ruling BJP.

The leaders had displayed unity during an event organised by GFP president Vijai Sardesai at Fatorda village in South Goa district.

On Tuesday, Parab said, "Maybe the MGP (Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party), BJP, Congress or Goa Forward Party, they survive on the votes of these migrants and play politics." "If people feel that we should have an alliance with them at the cost of our identity or keeping aside the issue of Person of Goan Origin (POGO), then we don't want this politics," he said at a press conference.

Parab was responding to a statement by Goa Kannada Sahitya Sangh president Siddhanna Meti, who had warned the RGP against targeting Kannadigas in the coastal state.

The RGP has been insisting that those whose parents were born before 1961 (when Goa was liberated from Portuguese rule) in the coastal state should be considered as Persons of Goan Origin and be given benefits of government schemes and jobs.

Parab said the RGP does not want to forge a namesake alliance with the Congress or the Goa Forward Party.

"If there is an alliance, then POGO would be the criterion. POGO is the priority. If there is no POGO, then Goans won't exist," he said.

The RGP chief also said his party will not have an alliance with the Congress and GFP, if they don't have POGO as the criterion (in their poll agenda).

"This is a clear political message that I want to give all the political parties. We have reached a saturation point now, Goans are suffocating," he said.

"We will not compromise on our stand as far as the alliance is concerned. For us, defeating the BJP is important, but at the same time, there cannot be a compromise on POGO," he added.

Notably, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leaders like Atishi have ruled out an alliance with the Congress, claiming the party was an “MLA bank” for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), a reference to legislators switching over to the ruling side.

In the 40-member Goa assembly, the BJP has 28 MLAs, while three independents and the MGP, which has two legislators, are supporting it. The Congress has 3 MLAs, AAP 2, while the GFP and RGP have one MLA each.