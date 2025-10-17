Rhino poaching attempt foiled in Assam, three held

Guwahati, Oct 17 (PTI) A rhino poaching attempt was foiled, and three persons were arrested from Assam's Biswanath district, police said on Friday.

The arrested persons have been identified as Muhikanta Pegu of Gohpur in Biswanath, Manuj Pathari and Kiran Pegu of Garmur in Majuli district, a senior officer said.

"In a joint operation conducted by police teams from Biswanath, Majuli and Lakhimpur, the poaching attempt was foiled on Thursday and the three were arrested in this connection," he said.

Based on the information provided by the arrested persons, the police recovered a rifle and nine cartridges from the house of one Debajit Pegu, who is currently absconding, in Gohpur in Biswanath district, he said.

A case has been registered in this connection, the official added.