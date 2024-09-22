Rhino poaching in Assam dropped 86pc after BJP came to power: Himanta

Guwahati, Sep 22 (PTI) Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa on Sunday claimed that rhino poaching has dropped by 86 per cent since the first BJP government took charge in the state in 2016.

Responding to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's post regarding the World Rhino Day on X, Sarma said the state's rhinoceros are safer than ever under his leadership.

"Thank you, Hon’ble Prime Minister!... Since the Double Engine government took charge in 2016, poaching has dropped by 86%. We are deeply grateful for your commitment to promoting and preserving our living heritage," the chief minister said.

Rhino is found in several forests in Assam including Kaziranga National Park.

Earlier during the day, Modi also reiterated his government's commitment to protect "one of our planet's most iconic species" and hailed the efforts of those involved in rhino conservation.

Environment and Forest Minister Chandra Mohan Patowary also asserted that the Assam government is dedicated to bolstering anti-poaching measures, expanding protected areas and engaging with local communities who are the true custodians of the wildlife.

"We are proud of the unwavering dedication of our forest guards, wildlife officers, and conservationists who safeguard the future of our rhinos every day. This World Rhino Day, I call on every citizen of Assam to stand united in our efforts to protect and preserve this precious species," he added.

The Assam Forest Department in a post said that enhanced security and conservation measures have led to a rise in rhino population over the years.

It also said that the population of rhino has increased to over 3,000 now from about 600 in the 1960s.

The department also burnt to ashes a stockpile of 2,479 rhino horns to send a strong message of zero tolerance to poaching, the Forest Department said.

Meanwhile, DGP G P Singh said, "After almost half a century, 2022 was the first year with Zero Rhino poaching in Assam. The pride of Assam has a bigger claim over forest land than anyone else." The fight to protect the animals has to continue in the coming days too, he said. PTI TR NN