Rhythm of tabla falls silent with demise of Zakir Hussain: Fadnavis

Nagpur, Dec 16 (PTI) Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said on Monday that the passing of legendary percussionist Zakir Hussain has created a void in the world of rhythm.

Fadnavis described the maestro as an illustrious son of Maharashtra who united music lovers worldwide through the melodic resonance of tabla.

"Zakir Hussain, Maharashtra's illustrious son, made the world fall in love with tabla. Known for performing tabla jugalbandi across three generations, he inspired countless youths towards tabla playing. He created India's distinct identity in the realm of tabla globally," Fadnavis stated in a condolence message.

Hussain, 73, known for his 'dancing fingers', died in a San Francisco hospital from complications of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis - a chronic lung disease.

"The inseparable union of Padma Vibhushan Ustad Zakir Hussain and tabla has now been broken. The numerous magnificent mehfils he created with his magical fingers in the world of music will feel empty without the presence of this rhythm yogi," Fadnavis stated.

Hussain who started his tabla journey at the age of seven elevated solo tabla performances to prestigious heights, the chief minister stated.

Fadnavis said the maestro played a pivotal role in earning global recognition for Indian music.

"His disciples continue to serve music worldwide. He not only preserved the musical legacy inherited from his father but elevated tabla playing to unprecedented heights," he added.

Fadnavis said Hussain's 'singing tabla' through his magical fingers and jugalbandis with senior artists were always a treat for connoisseurs.

Hussain consistently strived to provide platforms for young and promising artists to showcase their talent, he said.

Fadnavis said Hussain accomplished the magnificent task of bringing this accompanying instrument to centre stage and secured its place in people's hearts. "His passing marks the fall of a brilliant star in Indian music," he added.

"I offer my heartfelt tributes to him. We share in the grief of his family and admirers," Fadnavis stated. PTI MR NSK