Rich nations exploiting Paris Agreement clause to deny essential fossil fuel development in developing countries: India

New Delh: It is unfair that some developed countries are using an article in the Paris Agreement to restrict fossil fuel development in developing nations while they continue to invest in fossil fuels themselves, India has said.

In a submission to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) outlining its expectations from the Global Stocktake, India said developed countries are viewing Article 2.1(c) of the Paris Agreement in isolation and ignoring all other provisions on climate finance in an attempt to move away from their commitments to provide money to developing countries.

Global Stocktake is a two-year UN review to evaluate collective global progress towards achieving the goals of the Paris Agreement. This process will conclude at the end of COP28 in Dubai.

Article 2.1(c) reads: "Making finance flows consistent with a pathway towards low greenhouse gas emissions and climate-resilient development." It talks about making sure money for climate action supports clean and resilient development.

India said some developed countries are focusing too much on this and not providing enough money for other important climate goals. "This is unacceptable, as it seriously undermines the obligation and efforts to mobilise climate finance by developed countries to developing countries," India said.

It would mean no more support for fossil fuels, a push for net-zero emissions, and a focus on private sector financing, among other things, India said while stressing that climate finance should meet the actual needs of developing countries.

"'Paris Agreement aligned finance flows', as being read under Article 2.1 (c), is not the same as the commitment and obligation of developed countries to provide climate finance under the UNFCCC and under Article 9 of its Paris Agreement.

"The singling out of 'messages on finance flows' does not address concerns of public finance and provision of support by developed countries to developing countries to achieve the pathway towards low GHG emissions and climate-resilient development," it said.

India emphasised that some developed countries are using Article 2.1(c) to stop supporting fossil fuel development in developing countries and force them to reduce emissions quickly.

"Implementation of Article 2.1(c) is being used to deny essential fossil fuel development for developing countries, even though these have serious consequences for their economies and their population. On the other hand, developed countries are continuing their profligate investment in fossil fuel infrastructure and production," India's submission to the UNFCCC read.

While some developed countries are increasingly focusing on Article 2.1(c), they are ignoring all other provisions of the Paris Agreement on climate finance. The use of Article 2.1(c) to restrict official development assistance (ODA) for essential fossil fuel development and force a high rate of mitigation on developing countries needs to be discussed in detail, the country said.

Indrajit Bose, Global Policy Lead at Climate Action Network-International, told PTI, "India has hit the nail on the head. Article 2.1(c) is often used to divert attention from the much-needed core public finance provision responsibilities of developed countries, which India is right in calling out."

He said 'making finance flows consistent' must translate to urgently scaling up additional finance for climate action in a form that does not undermine the ability of recipient countries to address climate impacts as part of a broader focus on low-carbon and climate-resilient development.

"Besides, progress on Article 2.1(c) cannot be pursued as a standalone goal but is required alongside and complementary to significant progress on Article 9.1, which mandates developed countries to provide financing to developing countries," Bose said.