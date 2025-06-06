Rich tributes paid to Shivaji Maharaj at Raigad Fort on his 351st coronation anniversary

Mumbai, Jun 6 (PTI) People from all walks of life gathered at Raigad Fort in Maharashtra on Friday to pay tributes to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj to mark the 351st anniversary of his ‘rajyabhishek’ (coronation).

It was on this day in 1674 that the legendary warrior king took the title Chhatrapati, marking the establishment of his kingdom Hindavi Swarajya.

The hill fort, situated in the Sahyadri range in Raigad district and built massively by Shivaji Maharaj in the second half of the 17th century, was the capital of the Maratha Empire under his rule.

People who arrived from all parts of the state offered floral tributes at Shivaji Maharaj’s memorial at Raigad Fort. Sambhaji Chhatrapati, Shivaji’s descendant from Kolhapur, also visited the memorial.

A palkhi (palanquin) procession of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj was also taken out on the occasion. PTI MR NR