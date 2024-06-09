Richest MP in Lok Sabha, Pemmasani secures ministerial berth in NDA Cabinet

Amaravati, Jun 9 (PTI) With family assets at over Rs 5,700 crore, Pemmasani Chandra Sekhar, the newly elected richest MP in Lok Sabha, who was sworn in as minister on Sunday in the NDA government, hails from a small village, Burripalem, in Andhra Pradesh.

He was sworn in as minister of state.

A medical doctor, he stuck with TDP through thick and thin and remained in the good books of party supremo N Chandrababu Naidu and no wonder, he has now secured a ministerial berth in the union cabinet. Pemmasani defeated YSRCP's Kilari Venkata Rosaiah, by a margin of over 3.4 lakh votes.

Hailing from a rural area, he went on to become a teacher-physician at the Johns Hopkins University – Sinai Hospital and also established his own firm UWorld (online learning and study resources platform), a fascinating journey.

The 48-year old doctor-entrepreneur-politician is a graduate of Osmania Medical College in Hyderabad and completed his post graduation (MD in Internal medicine) from Geisinger Medical Center in Danville, Pennsylvania, US, in 2005.

Chandra Sekhar, with an interest in public service, has been working on behalf of the TDP's NRI wing since 2010 to support several welfare programmes of the party. Though he wanted to contest the Lok Sabha polls from Narasaraopet segment in 2014, TDP allotted the ticket to R Sambasiva Rao due to political compulsions. PTI GDK STH VGN