Rick Riordan pens 6th book in 'Percy Jackson' series after 10 years

New Delhi, Oct 12 (PTI) After a hiatus of over 10 years, American author Rick Riordan is back with the sixth book in his popular "Percy Jackson and the Olympians" series.

"The Chalice of the Gods", published by Puffin, is the brand new adventure of Jackson, who has saved the world multiple times - battling monsters, Titans, even giants.

In this long-awaited installment, Riordan once again showcases his storytelling prowess, weaving a tale that blends ancient myths with a modern-day adventure.

The original trio of heroes - Jackson, Grover Underwood and Annabeth Chase - from "The Lightning Thief" are reunited for their biggest challenge yet: getting Percy into college when the gods are standing in his way.

After saving the world multiple times, Jackson is hoping to have a normal senior year of high school. Unfortunately, the gods aren't quite done with him. Jackson will have to fulfil three quests in order to get the necessary three letters of recommendation from Mount Olympus for his college application to New Rome University.

The first quest is to help Zeus's cupbearer retrieve his goblet before it falls into the wrong hands.

With his signature blend of mythology, adventure, and relatable characters, Riordan continues to inspire and ignite a love for reading in readers young and old.

Jackson began the most dangerous quest of his life in "The Lightning Thief". With the help of a satyr and a daughter of Athena, he journeyed across the US to catch a thief who had stolen the original weapon of mass destruction – Zeus' master bolt. Along the way, he faces a host of mythological enemies determined to stop him.

The second book in the "Percy Jackson and the Olympians" series is "The Sea of Monsters", the third "The Titan's Curse", the fourth "The Battle of the Labyrinth" and the fifth title is "The Last Olympian".

Riordan's son Haley was in a way responsible for the birth of Jackson.

Haley used to ask his father to tell him bedtime stories about Greek gods and heroes. He did but soon ran out of myths. So, he made up Percy Jackson and told Haley all about his quest to recover Zeus' lightning bolt in modern day America.

It took about three nights to tell the entire story, and when Riordan was done, Haley told him he should write it out as a book.