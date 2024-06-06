Rickshaw driver booked for harassing, abusing woman passenger in Ambernath

Thane, Jun 6 (PTI) An unidentified autorickshaw driver was booked in Ulhasnagar in Thane district for allegedly harassing a woman commuter and outraging her modesty, a police official said on Thursday.

On Wednesday, the 33-year-old woman had hailed the accused's vehicle to go to Ambernath railway station but the latter took a detour to a bridge and started threatening her when she asked him to stop, the official said quoting the complaint.

"She managed to get off the rickshaw when it slowed down but he followed her, used threatening and abusive language, tried to steal her mobile phone and held her hand forcefully when she approached him to pay the Rs 20 fare," the official said.

A search is on the for rickshaw driver who has been charged with Indian Penal Code sections 354 (outraging modesty), 504 (intentionally insulting someone to provoke) and 506 (criminal intimidation), the Ambernath police station official said. PTI COR BNM