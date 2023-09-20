Rickshaw driver held for killing 62-year-old doctor by smashing his death with stone

Thane, Sep 20 (PTI) Police have arrested an autorickshaw driver for allegedly killing a 62-year-old doctor from Mumbra in Maharashtra's Thane district by smashing his head with a stone, an official said on Wednesday.

The murder took place during the intervening night of Monday and Tuesday, he said.

The body of the doctor, identified as Siraj Ahmed Manjur Khan, was found at Phadkepada on Tuesday morning with his head and face smashed. The body was sent to a government hospital for post-mortem and a probe was launched, an official of Shil Daighar police station said.

"During the probe, the police found that the deceased was at loggerheads with the rickshaw driver, identified as Wasim Sattar Memon (44), over some financial issue," he said.

During the investigation and examination of the CCTV footage, the police found that the driver abducted the doctor around 1 am on Tuesday and took him to some isolated spot, where he killed him by smashing his head with a stone, the official said, adding that further investigation was on. PTI COR NP