Rickshaw driver killed as truck hits his vehicle

Nagpur, Nov 29 (PTI) An autorickshaw driver was killed after his vehicle was hit by a speeding container truck in New Kamptee area of Maharashtra's Nagpur city, police said on Wednesday.

The incident occurred on the Nagpur-Jabalpur Highway at 9 pm on Tuesday, they said.

The deceased, Naresh Gupta (45), was a resident of Pragati Nagar in Manewada area.

The truck, driven by Amjad Mihir Khan (38) hailing from Mewat in Haryana, was going out of Nagpur, while Gupta was moving towards the city Nagpur in his autorickshaw. The truck collided with the rickshaw, in which Gupta was seriously injured, an official of Navi Kamptee police station said.

Gupta was rushed to hospital, where he succumbed to his head injuries.

A case was registered under sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Motor Vehicles Act. PTI COR NP