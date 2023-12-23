Autorickshaw driver kills cousin over money demand in Raigad, Maharashtra

Thane: An autorickshaw driver allegedly killed his 32-year-old cousin after the latter kept demanding money from him in an inebriated condition in Raigad district of Maharashtra, police said on Saturday.

The incident occurred at Chikhale village near Panvel on Friday morning and the accused, Bharat Pandurang Patil (42), was arrested hours later, they said.

"When the accused was driving his autorickshaw, the victim Anand Dhanaji Patil waylaid him. He was in an inebriated condition and demanded money from the accused to drink liquor. Annoyed with his demand, the accused attacked him with a chopper, in which the victim died on the spot," an official of Panvel Taluka police station said.

There was a long-running dispute between the two cousins over some issue, he said.

The victim's body was later sent to a government-run hospital for post-mortem, the official said, adding that a case under Indian Penal Code (IPC) section 302 (murder) was registered and the accused was arrested at night.