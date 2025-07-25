Rickshaw puller arrested for raping minor in UP's Shahjahanpur

Shahjahanpur(UP), Jul 25 (PTI) A rickshaw puller was arrested on Friday for allegedly raping a 15-year-old girl here, police said.

Superintendent of Police (SP) Rajesh Dwivedi told PTI that the accused, Asif (22), had been dropping the class 9 student to school regularly for the past year.

"On July 15, the accused took the girl, but instead of dropping her at school, he allegedly took her to a forest near Badi village and promised to marry her," the officer said.

The accused allegedly raped the girl and then beat her besides threatening to kill her if she revealed the incident at home, he said "Out of fear, the victim initially kept silent but remained withdrawn and distressed. After persistent questioning from her mother, she eventually narrated the incident," the SP said.

Following the girl's revelation, a case was registered against the accused on Thursday under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

The survivor has been sent for a medical examination.