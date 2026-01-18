Rickshaw puller beaten to death during drunken brawl in east Delhi

New Delhi, Jan 18 (PTI) A 36-year-old rickshaw puller has been beaten to death by another man during a drunken altercation in east Delhi, police said on Sunday.

The incident took place in Geeta Colony at around 9 pm on Saturday.

According to an officer, police received a call informing that a man was lying in a pool of blood along the road outside the boundary wall of a school in the area.

A police team arrived at the spot to find the victim lying unconscious with severe head injuries. He was declared dead at a nearby hospital.

"The deceased has been identified as Danua alias Lalbati, a resident of Uttar Pradesh. He worked as a matka maker and also pulled a pedal rickshaw in the area," said the officer.

A crime team was called to the spot, evidence collected and the body was shifted to GTB Hospital for post-mortem.

During the course of inquiry, a 62-year-old dhaba owner came forward and informed police that the victim and another rickshaw puller named Bunti had come to his street-side dhaba on Saturday evening and consumed liquor there.

He informed police that soon after, an argument broke out between the two men, who began abusing each other. During the altercation, Bunti picked up a wooden stick lying nearby and struck Danua on the head. The blow caused Danua to collapse on the ground and bleed from mouth, police said.

Based on the dhaba owner's statement, a murder case was registered at Geeta Colony police station. The accused, Bunti (26), an Aligarh resident, was arrested.

Police said they have recovered the weapon of offence, a wooden stick, from the spot. Further investigation is underway, he added. PTI BM RUK RUK