Rickshaw puller climbs high-tension pole in north Delhi over family dispute, rescued

New Delhi, Feb 4 (PTI) A 28-year-old rickshaw puller climbed a high-tension power pole in north Delhi's Gopalpur area on Wednesday morning over a family dispute, officials said.

The man, identified as Mintu, climbed the high-tension power pole, police said.

According to a senior police officer, his wife said that he took this step due to a family dispute. Mintu, a resident of Gopalpur, is allegedly addicted to alcohol, he added.

With the help of the fire brigade and the electricity department, he was brought down safely, the police said, adding that legal action is being taken in the matter.

An official of the Delhi Fire Services said that a call was received at 8.46 am that a man climbed a high-tension electricity pole, following which a rescue team was rushed to the spot. PTI BM SSJ SSJ MNK MNK MNK