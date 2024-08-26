Rickshaw puller suffers seizure, dies after falling into Paschim Vihar drain

New Delhi, Aug 26 (PTI) A 35-year-old rickshaw puller fell into a roadside drain and died on Monday after suffering seizure in Outer Delhi's Paschim Vihar area, police officials said.

A CCTV footage of the incident surfaced on social media where the rickshaw puller could be seen standing near his vehicle and suddenly collapsing and falling into the drain.

A police officer said a team reached the spot and conducted an inquiry. It revealed that deceased Sonu, a resident of Peeragarhi Camp, was suffering from fits.

Around 8 am, he came at the main gate of Janta flats, A-6 in Paschim Vihar to take his rickshaw. He suffered seizure while he was standing near the drain. He fell into the shallow drain and could not come out, the officer said.

He was taken to Sanjay Gandhi Memorial Hospital where he died during treatment.

Sonu's relatives saw and checked the CCTV footage and did not suspect any foul play, the officer added.

The police said an inquest under section 194 of BNSS has been initiated.