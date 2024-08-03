Ricky Kej complains AI downgrades ticket; airline says plane changed to all-eco class configuration

New Delhi, Aug 3 (PTI) Grammy award winner Ricky Kej on Saturday complained that Air India downgraded its business class ticket for the Mumbai-Bengaluru flight, with the airline saying that due to technical reasons, the aircraft was changed into an all-economy configuration.

The airline regretted the inconvenience caused to the passengers due to the last-minute disruption and said refunds applicable have been initiated.

On Saturday morning, Kej, a three-time Grammy winner, said his business class ticket was downgraded without any prior notice and the airline staff was rude to him.

"Wow.. 3rd time this is happening to me in one year. I booked and paid for a business class ticket on @airindia from Mumbai to Bengaluru.

"When I reach departure gate, the staff rudely tells me that I have been downgraded (for no reason) and they cannot give me a refund," he said in a post on X.

The musician, 42, said while he was ok if it was an "operational issue due to unforseen circumstances", not being given a quick and effective solution to the problem was "criminal" and "not befitting of a reputed brand".

"Also, I will only expect a 100pc refund, because I was not offered the service that I chose and paid for. If not, I WILL be taking legal action," he wrote. The musician said he was surprised that there was no protocol in place for immediate refund "options for other flights, immediate intimation and apology for discomfort". In a statement, an Air India spokesperson said that due to technical reasons, the aircraft operating from Mumbai to Bengaluru this morning was changed to an all-economy configuration.

"All passengers booked in business class were accommodated in the first row of the changed aircraft with a seat kept vacant in the middle," the spokesperson said. PTI RAM IAS BK BK