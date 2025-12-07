Rider killed as motorcycle plunges off flyover

Palghar, Dec 7 (PTI) A 20-year-old motorcyclist was killed and his friend was seriously injured after their bike fell off the Naigaon flyover in Palghar district on Sunday, police said.

The deceased rider has been identified as Rohit Ramesh Singh. His friend, Vignesh Katkirwa, who was riding pillion, is currently undergoing treatment.

Singh reportedly lost control of the motorcycle, which rammed into the flyover railing and crashed off the bridge. Local residents and motorists rushed to the spot and alerted authorities.

Police have initiated an inquiry into the exact cause of the accident, an official said. PTI COR NSK