Rifle, grenades seized in Manipur

Imphal, Sep 24 (PTI) A self-loading rifle and several grenades and RPG shells have been seized in Manipur's Bishnupur district, a police statement issued on Tuesday said.

During search and area domination exercises in Machin Mano hills of the district, the police seized the firearm and explosives on Monday.

An SLR with a magazine, two rocket-propelled grenade (RPG) shells, two RPG shell chargers, three HE-36 hand grenades and a Chinese hand grenade have been seized, it said.

More than 200 people have been killed and thousands rendered homeless in ethnic violence between Imphal Valley-based Meiteis and adjoining hills-based Kukis in Manipur since May last year. PTI COR ACD