Rifleman Mohit Rathour, killed in terror attack, to be cremated with full state honours on Sunday

Badaun (UP), Jul 27 (PTI) Rifleman Mohit Rathour, who on Saturday lost his life in a terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Kupwara, will be cremated with full state honours in his village in Badaun district of UP on Sunday, an official said.

Rathour, 27, was the only son of his parents. He had joined the Army in 2017.

The body of Rathour will reach his Sabhanagar village in Islamnagar police station area of Badaun district in Uttar Pradesh on Sunday. It will be cremated with full state honours after last rites. The entire village is shocked by the news of Rathour falling to terrorist attack.

Islamnagar police station SHO Harendra Kumar said Rathour was the only son of farmer Nathu Singh.

He had lost his mother Kalavati several years ago. He was married to Ruchi Chauhan, a resident of Karenge village of Wazirganj police station area of Baduan, about one-and-a-half years ago.

He is survived by his father, three sisters and wife. His two sisters are married while one sister is still unmarried.

The SHO said Rathour had come on leave in January and then had gone back to duty on February 14.

Meanwhile, Badaun District Magistrate Nidhi Srivastava said the body of Rathour will reach Bareilly by air from Srinagar.

On Sunday morning, his body will be brought from Bareilly to his native village in an Army vehicle, where he will be cremated with state honours.

A soldier was killed and four others, including a Captain, were injured as the Indian Army foiled an attack on Saturday by Pakistan's Border Action Team (BAT) in the Kamakari sector of Jammu and Kashmir's Kupwara district, military sources said.

They said a Pakistani intruder was also killed in the exchange of fire, while two more managed to return to Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) amid the intense gunfight that lasted for hours.

The BAT generally comprises special forces personnel of the Pakistan Army and terrorists.