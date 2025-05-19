Rifles stolen from guard room of govt office in Bihar's Madhubani

Madhubani, May 19 (PTI) Thieves broke into the guard room of a government office and stole two rifles in Bihar's Madhubani district, police said on Monday.

The theft took place at the Khutana block office around 7.30 pm on May 17, they said.

"...a state home guard posted at Khutauna block office informed his seniors that two service rifles were stolen from his locked room inside the block premises. He told officials that unidentified thieves stole service rifles by breaking the window of his room," the district police said in a statement.

A special investigation team has been formed to trace the weapons, it said. PTI COR PKD SOM