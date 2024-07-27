Rift among communities over quota worrying, more talks with stakeholders needed: Sharad Pawar

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Jul 27 (PTI) NCP (SP) chief Sharad Pawar on Saturday expressed concerns over the “rift” among communities over reservation and said the Maharashtra government should have more dialogue with stakeholders.

The 83-year-old politician was speaking to reporters after releasing a book at a university in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar.

“The dialogue with stakeholders over quota that should have taken place has not been done. The chief minister talks with one set of people, while others in the government hold talks with different groups. This creates misunderstanding,” he said.

Pawar said he recently shared his feedback with Chief Minister Eknath Shinde who appeared favourable to a dialogue.

“The government should call Maratha activist Manoj Jarange, (minister) Chhagan Bhujbal and others committed to OBC reservation for talks,” he said.

Jarange has been demanding the implementation of the draft notification that recognises Kunbis as ‘sage soyare’ (blood relatives) of Marathas and reservation to the latter under the OBC category. Kunbis get quota benefits as OBCs.

However, OBC members, including Bhujbal, have stressed that their quota should not be diluted.

Pawar said he was concerned about the “rift among communities over the quota issue”.

“Jarange has said that reservation should also be given to Lingayats, Muslims and the Dhangar (sepherd) community. The process for talks over quota in the right direction seems to have begun. If this is done, there will be no bitterness in society,” he said.

About seat-sharing among the Maha Vikas Aghadi, comprising his party, Shiv Sena (UBT) and Congress, ahead of the assembly polls, Pawar said the alliance partners have suggested a few names for the discussion.

It has been agreed that the decision over seat-sharing will be taken unanimously, he said.

“I have also said that the Left parties that did not demand a single seat in the last Lok Sabha elections should also be given a seat share in the upcoming assembly polls. The seat-sharing talks will take place after the current session of Parliament,” said Pawar.

He also shared his views on the recently announced schemes of the state government.

“People say that ‘Ladki Bahin’ and ‘Ladka Bhau’ schemes were announced just because the assembly polls are around the corner. These schemes may end up with one or two instalments,” he said.

He also targeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi saying the PM should clear his stand on such schemes.

"The amount we spend on boosting infrastructure is fine. But Modi earlier said that such schemes would not strengthen the economy. Now, he should clear his stand over the impact of these schemes (since his party is in power in Maharashtra)." Under the Ladka Bhau programme, job-seekers who are Class 12 pass will receive a monthly stipend of Rs 6,000, diploma holders Rs 8,000, and those with a bachelor's degree will get Rs 10,000. As per the Ladki Bahin scheme, eligible women will receive Rs 1,500 per month.