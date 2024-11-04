Rift in Kerala BJP as Varier steps back from Palakkad by-poll campaign, cites humiliation

Palakkad (Kerala), Nov 4 (PTI) Trouble is brewing in the BJP as it intensifies campaign for the by-election in Palakkad, with party leader Sandeep Varier announcing on Monday his decision to stay away from the campaign for its candidate, C Krishnakumar.

Varier raised a banner of protest, stating that he felt humiliated and consistently ignored by the party, even in relation to campaign events for the by-election.

Speaking to reporters, Varier, who hails from Ottappalam in Palakkad district, said that the party’s top leadership could have easily resolved the issue with a simple phone call.

"I am a BJP worker, but I will not go to Palakkad (for the by-election campaign) as I have been constantly ignored and humiliated," he said.

The by-election for the Palakkad assembly seat, originally scheduled for November 13, has been rescheduled to November 20 due to the famous Kalpathi Ratholsavam festival. The by-polls for the Chelakkara assembly and Wayanad Lok Sabha seats will proceed as originally scheduled on 13 November.

Earlier, in a Facebook post, Varier said Krishnakumar, who is the state general secretary of the party, had not come to pay his last respects when Varier's mother passed away two years ago.

He said, "She was someone who, even while bedridden, gave permission for our organisation to use a part of our land to build an office." "When she passed away, even though you are the state general secretary from our district, you didn't come," Varier said in the post, targeting Krishnakumar.

He added that P Sarin, the Left candidate in the Palakkad Assembly by-election, had come to his house to offer condolences. Many leaders from opposition parties had either called or come in person to express their condolences.

"I am still just a humble BJP worker, holding flags, shouting slogans, and putting up posters. However, I have faced some mental distress. That is a truth I cannot hide. I firmly believe that a person's self-respect is of utmost importance. This isn't just about an insult at a single event; it's a chain of events. I am not intending to discuss them all right now," he said in the FB post.

"As the son of Govinda Varier, who served in the Indian Army and fought in three wars, and Rukmini Teacher, who was the headmistress at Chettallur School, I cannot mortgage my self-respect. Sorry to say that," he added.

Reacting to Varier's revolt, BJP state chief K Surendran said, "Let's see how long he will be able to continue." When asked whether this move is a setback for Varier, the BJP leader said, "Nothing is going to happen, and it will be revealed when the by-election results are announced. We have no concerns." CPI(M) state secretary M V Govindan said there are internal conflicts within both the Congress and the BJP.

"The discontent within the BJP is being revealed piece by piece, which will work in favour of the Left candidate," he said.

"It's not about one person; it's about policy and stance. We welcome everyone who adopts the political stance of the Left Democratic Front (LDF). We also welcome all those willing to cooperate with the Left Front," Govindan told reporters. PTI TGB ADB TGB 10/4/2024 ROH