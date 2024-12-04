Rift wide open in Himachal Pradesh BJP, claims Deputy CM Agnihotri

Shimla, Dec 4 (PTI) Himachal Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Mukesh Agnihotri on Wednesday claimed that the BJP in the state is in the middle of a "civil war" after getting split into various factions.

Addressing a press conference here, Agnihotri said, "There are two factions in the BJP. One is BJP (O) meaning 'BJP Original' which have leaders claiming to be the party's original leaders. The other is BJP (C), i.e., 'BJP Congress' having leaders who joined the party after quitting the Congress." There are several leaders in the BJP who have not accepted those who switched sides from the Congress, he added.

Claiming that the BJP did its best to destabilise the state government instead of playing the role of a responsible opposition, Agnihotri said its leaders are not able to accept the fact that it is out of power in Himachal Pradesh which is being ruled by the Congress for the past two years.

Accusing the BJP leaders of going to Delhi to stop financial aid for the state, Agnihotri lashed out at the Centre, claiming that due to the state government's decision to restore the Old Pension Scheme (OPS) in Himachal Pradesh, the Union government has imposed a cut in funds.

He also accused the Centre of cutting down on financial aid to the state during natural disasters.

"The Congress will continue to be in power in Himachal Pradesh. The BJP will never come to power no matter how much efforts their leaders put in to destabilise the Congress government," Agnihotri said. PTI COR ARI